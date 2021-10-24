Tom Still: Illinois tech initiative should be wake-up call to Wisconsin

The group also recognized that a possible Wisconsin “bid” for whatever emerges from Congress cannot propose to boil the ocean. With 10 broad tech areas, a plan must focus on areas where the state truly stands out, that can draw on available industry expertise and — perhaps just as important — identify an anchor institution to attract the attention of federal funders.

Erik Iverson, who leads WARF, said it would be important to determine the geographic scope of Wisconsin’s tech hub proposal, which he suggested could include Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and the Kenosha-Racine corridor. From there, a coordinating entity — most likely UW-Madison, with its $1.3-billion research budget — could be asked to take the lead.

“I think we collectively need to have that dialogue to decide what would position us to achieve one of these technology hubs,” Iverson said. “I do believe that it is (Wisconsin’s) to lose.”

It remains to be seen what else Illinois may put on the table, but it has identified a lead university, a lead corporation and has the blessing of state government. To compete, Wisconsin needs at least the same plus the bonus of other top research institutions and companies. The race is underway. It’s time to come out of the blocks.

Tom Still is the president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. Email: tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.