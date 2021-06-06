Tom Still: If Wisconsin wants more ‘unicorns,’ it needs venture dollars in the stable

Schroll noted that Wisconsin has a strong base of angel and venture investors at the “seed” stage, meaning the earliest investments. He noted investments from Wisconsin Investment Partners, BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and Great Oaks Venture Capital, which isn’t based in Wisconsin but whose founders are state natives. He also credited the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for early support.

When it came to later rounds, however, it became much harder to find investment dollars close to home.

Schroll and his team looked outside Wisconsin for most of the “Series A” investment rounds and beyond. That wasn’t because local investors turned their backs on the company, but that kind of money isn’t generally available from Wisconsin-based investors.

Most of the funds domiciled in Wisconsin are small- to medium-sized by national standards. As a result, Wisconsin has one-third of 1% of all U.S. venture capital assets under management — with nearly 2% of the U.S. population.

About 80% of all U.S. venture capital is centered in California, Massachusetts, New York and Texas — so those are states where Schroll and Fetch Rewards looked for investors.