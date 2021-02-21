Tom Still: Here’s how planned $100 million state venture investment can help Wisconsin

The timing of the Evers proposal is right for another reason: It will build on a strong foundation of previous investments. Angel and seed investors in Wisconsin have carried a lot of the freight over time, often making some of the riskiest early-stage investments. No one wants those investments to get “stranded” for lack of follow-on dollars, often referred to as Series A or Series B rounds.

Right now, too many promising, young companies in Wisconsin have trouble crossing the “valley of death,” which is most often bridged by Series A dollars.

Finally, the $100 million state investment will call out Wisconsin to investors, companies and talent on the East and West coasts, where there’s been something of an exodus in search of greener pastures. Wisconsin could attract more investment dollars — a trend that is already underway — by establishing a larger fund of funds.

The Evers proposal is not a loan or a grant. It’s an investment designed to generate a positive return. The state of Wisconsin would be a full partner, just like the private investors, and oversight would help to protect taxpayers. The proposal would also reach out to people who may not see many early-stage opportunities today.

No venture capital investment is ever guaranteed, but with the right structure and skilled fund managers, the overall return on investment can help to expand the Wisconsin economy while protecting its taxpayers.

Tom Still is the president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. Email: tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.