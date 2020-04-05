Tom Still: Healthy rural hospitals could give state edge

As Wisconsin prepares for what public health experts predict will be a surge of COVID-19 cases requiring more than stay-at-home treatment, the state may have an edge not available in some places.

While the coronavirus crisis could change the state situation dramatically, Wisconsin hospitals are largely stable financially for now and the state has not experienced the steady drip of rural hospital closures that began in 2010.

About 135 U.S. hospitals have closed since 2015, according to the Healthcare Financial Management Association, including 47 in 2019 alone. That’s out of a total of roughly 6,100, of which about 130 are in Wisconsin. None of the 30 or so hospitals that entered bankruptcy in 2019 were reported to be in the state.

While consulting groups and other observers say a dozen rural hospitals in Wisconsin are at risk, often because Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates don’t match the cost of care, there hasn’t been a rural hospital close in Wisconsin since 2011. That year, Franciscan Skemp shut its hospital in Arcadia, substituting a clinic instead.

The story has been different across the nation. About 120 of the nation’s roughly 1,840 rural hospitals have closed in 10 years, according to a Forbes report.