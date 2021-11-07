Tom Still: Hard work of curbing climate change will fall mainly on scientists, industry

While there are those who don’t believe human activity has changed Earth’s climate since the dawn of the industrial age, most experts in industry and academia read the tea leaves — and the atmospheric temperatures — some years ago.

Energy companies, researchers and manufacturers alike have reacted to consumer and government goals by adopting alternatives that phase in new systems and technologies while phasing out the old.

It’s why nearly 300 U.S. coal plants have been shut down since 2010, with scores more to be decommissioned in the next three or four years. Some U.S. coal plants are being replaced by fossil or “natural” gas; others by a combination of renewable energy and conservation strategies.

Either way, it is hard to find a new coal plant on American utility drawing boards. The real challenge will involve countries, notably China, that are expanding coal-fired generation plants or other nations where there’s no real option to coal. Wisconsin can offer expertise, especially with the recent surge in solar energy and transmission technologies.