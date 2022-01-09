Tom Still: Governor’s Business Plan Contest offers contestants more than prizes

Over the course of 18 years, finalists in the Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest have earned $2.5 million in cash and service prizes — valuable items such as office space, accounting help and legal advice.

When asked, however, those same finalists talk first about the intangibles of taking part in the contest. Here are three voices from 2021:

“The Governor’s Business Plan Contest was one of the best programs in which we have participated,” said Karen Renee of Burlington-based eCourt Reporters Inc. “The (company) continues to benefit greatly with our improved business plan and the guidance from many connections through the process. We highly recommend that entrepreneurs in the state of Wisconsin take part for significant growth in a new business!”

“As a woman over 50, I was always curious about how far I could go in the competition,” said Laura Gallagher of Madison-based Mathetria. “I became a finalist, in the top three, in the business services category. Whatever stage or age you’re at, I encourage you to show up and do the work. The rewards are there for those who dare!”