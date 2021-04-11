Tom Still: Good times or bad, innovative business ideas can take off

Those ideas speak to trends in environmental mitigation and monitoring; health care diagnosis, treatment and access; education tech; cybersecurity; and everyday needs — food, shelter and exercise — that are fundamental to many people.

Common to all plans in the round of 25 is the notion of solving problems while making money doing so, which is essential to sustaining an idea, product or company. A few might be organized as nonprofit corporations, either now or in the future, but “nonprofit” isn’t a goal. It’s a hard-earned tax status.

Most finalists have a vision of scaling their enterprises, attracting investors and customers, and adding value to the Wisconsin economy. These ideas were born in Wisconsin and the entrepreneurs behind them want to stay here. They may also aspire to doing business nationally or well beyond — which many past finalists have done. In fact, those past finalists have collectively raised hundreds of millions of dollars and created thousands of jobs.

It’s easy to get caught up in, even consumed by, the tragedy of the pandemic. It’s encouraging to know that innovators have ideas to help move us all forward.

Tom Still is the president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. Email: tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.