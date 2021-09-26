Tom Still: Germany, Wisconsin ties have renewed importance in changing world

Justus Liebig University and UW-Madison have been partners in various research and other projects for nearly 40 years. The Sept. 15 ceremony included a mix of German and Wisconsin officials and was led by Kristina Sinemus, Hessen Minister for Digital Strategy and Development and someone who has worked with Wisconsin companies and delegation for nearly 20 years.

The United States’ position in the world has seen its ups and downs of late, and not all Americans even support the notion of global relations beyond the most basic steps. As Republican Green and Democrat Loftus emphasized, however, U.S. interests are routinely cultivated through diplomacy, trade and other economic avenues.

Green, who is now CEO for The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, said the United States should engage more patiently in what he called “enterprise diplomacy.” In short, that’s a strategy of making long-range business investments in other nations, a tactic followed by China to the worry of many observers.