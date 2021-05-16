Tom Still: From closed to unable to find workers, some business managers are frustrated

Unemployed workers are eligible for an additional $300 a week on top of regular state jobless benefits. In his letter to Evers, Bauer noted that unemployed people can get up to $675 per week, which is the equivalent of working full time at $16.75 an hour.

In my own conversations with managers and owners in the hospitality industry, there are occasional stories of job applicants “checking the box.” That means applying for jobs for purposes of meeting certain search requirements, but not showing up for interviews.

Some of those employers suspect they are “competing with the couch” because the extra benefits make staying home the wise financial decision.

In response to criticism, President Biden said his administration would make clear that people can’t turn down suitable jobs and keep collecting benefits, except in special circumstances. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said there doesn’t appear to be a direct correlation between states that have maintained extra benefits and serious hiring problems.

Finding talent has been a challenge for some business sectors in Wisconsin for years, for reasons that range from baby boomer retirements to “brain drain” to the need for retraining of workers who lose their jobs.