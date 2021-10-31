Tom Still: For many manufacturers, tech adoption could spur growth, enhance security

Larger firms are thinking more about automation, robotics, artificial intelligence strategies and other technologies as a hedge to workforce shortages. Experts have been warning about a demographic tsunami in the Wisconsin workforce for years, but it took the COVID-19 pandemic to drive home the reality.

One curious finding of the survey was that most manufacturers think cybercrime is something that happens to the next company, not to them. Most executives said they feel confident about the cybersecurity tools and processes in place, but Brinkman said it reflected a sense of “over-confidence.”

“This is still an existential threat” to most manufacturers, he said.

For some who engage in supplying federal agencies, particularly the Department of Defense, it will soon become a matter of competitiveness. It was announced in early October that government contractors will face possible penalties for not doing enough to secure networks and systems that hold federal data. New contractors who don’t have enough safeguards in place wouldn’t be able to compete.

Plus, it’s just a reality of doing business in a world where the most dangerous crooks can be sitting behind a laptop.

“Many hacked companies aren’t around in the same form after two years,” Brinkman noted.