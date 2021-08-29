Tom Still: Finding right mix of corporate, government action not always easy, but vital

Companies increasingly institute their own worker training programs to pick up where high schools, technical colleges and universities end. It’s not because those company leaders don’t value the general education services schools provide, but they know it takes more to create a skilled workforce. Companies are also among the biggest funders of programs in traditional classrooms to reskill workers.

Corporate executives don’t want to see the nation return to the economic chaos that characterized the first waves of COVID. Not every company can have workers who are “remote.” Many companies need workers back on the factory floor or behind the counter and may choose to require vaccinations, regular testing or other options sooner than later. While that is a potential problem for companies already hard-pressed to find workers, many are willing to take the chance.

As many Americans lose faith in the ability of government to act, or act quickly, they are expecting companies to do more to restore their confidence. Research suggests that when companies do a good thing, their products are viewed as safer and consumers will lean in. Not every company works for the larger good, of course, and some are even bad actors. That’s why government rules exist — to catch and sanction the worst players.

If any good comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps it will be broader recognition that other major problems can be resolved through a mix of public and private innovation.

Tom Still is the president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. Email: tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.