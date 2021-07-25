Tom Still: Exploring space is much more than joy rides for billionaires

Wisconsin’s emerging role in space will be discussed Sept. 14 during a Wisconsin Technology Council luncheon in Madison. Panelists are Steve Ackerman, vice chancellor for research and graduate education and a professor in the UW-Madison Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences; and Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters and Science and a professor of astronomy.

Renewed interest in space starts with unlocking the secrets of the universe. It is about better understanding our origins, and about making practical advances in science and technology that will improve life on Earth. Someday, our ability to aim tiny rockets at hurtling asteroids millions of miles away may save the human race from extinction.

Space is increasingly about commerce, as well. Space startups raised more than $7 billion in 2020, twice the total from two years earlier, according to figures from space analytics firm BryceTech. Communications, human life support, mining, tourism, reusable rockets, satellites, supply chains and energy are among investment targets.

Nearly 65 years ago, America was shocked into the space age when the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the world’s first artificial satellite. A sense of national emergency was born because the Cold War compelled the nation to maintain a competitive edge, especially in the strategic arena of space flight.

Thanks in part to private moguls Branson, Bezos and Musk, a sense of opportunity is being rekindled while providing a timely reminder of the world’s need for scientific analysis and discovery. We may never take a joy ride into space, but we may all benefit from them.

Tom Still is the president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. Email: tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.