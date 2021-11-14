Tom Still: Evolution of state investor tax credit law good for young companies

As they pitched to investors during the recent Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium, many entrepreneurs made a point of saying their companies are “QNBV-certified,” which is an acronym for one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most successful tax credit programs.

That program is called the Qualified New Business Venture law, which took effect in early 2005 with bipartisan support, was carefully amended several times over the years and has contributed mightily to the state’s early-stage economy. Two bills in the hopper in the Wisconsin Legislature stand to continue that progress.

More on those bills later. First, here’s some background on QNBV and what it has accomplished over time.

Wisconsin’s QNBV law has spurred company development and job creation by providing 25% state tax credits to early-stage investors who risk private angel and venture capital dollars in emerging firms. The law comes with caveats, such as age and size of the company, its innovative nature and where most of its workers are located.

Since 2005, hundreds of companies have been certified through the QNBV program — about 260 of which are active today and not “timed out” due to the 10-year limit.