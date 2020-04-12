Tom Still: Electronic medical records fight back against COVID-19

MoneyTips

As much fun as it is to hold your tax refund check in your hands as you rub them together with glee, direct deposit is a simpler and faster method of receiving your refund. It may be safer as well. Not only will you be spared the possibility of someone stealing your check out of the mail, you will also be less tempted to spend it.

However, there is an even better way to avoid spending your refund. You can have it directly deposited into an individual retirement account (IRA) or purchase U.S. savings bonds with it. Some institutions may allow you to directly deposit your refund into other types of accounts such as 529 College Savings Plans or mutual funds.

IRS Form 8888, "Allocation of Refund," allows you to split your refund into a...