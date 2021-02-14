Tom Still: Economic metrics chart Wisconsin progress, or lack of it, since 2000

Per capita personal income grew from $28,100 in 2000 to $53,583 in 2019, according to the Fed, but still ranked 23rd among the states and the District of Columbia.

If Wisconsin is stuck in neutral in those major categories, is it making progress — or falling short — in others?

The Vision 2020 report set a stretch goal of $500 million in annual early-stage capital investment by 2020, using a three-year average. Wisconsin hits $454 million in total angel and venture capital investments in 2019. The three-year venture capital average was $60 million in 2005 and $294.4 million in 2019.

Wisconsin’s venture capital traffic may have not slowed appreciably in 2020, despite the pandemic. A full count of deals and dollars won’t be available for a while, but it’s already clear the COVID-19 crash wasn’t as severe as some predicted. Wisconsin will never be California, Massachusetts, New York or Texas, as those four states account for 80% of all U.S. venture capital. However, Wisconsin should aspire to match Minnesota and Indiana, which have roughly the same population and more investments.