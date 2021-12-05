Tom Still: Cybersecurity isn’t just a techie issue, but a training and business challenge

Here’s a holiday office gift no business should want.

Sophisticated cyber-thieves have taken to delivering innocent-looking packages, usually without any department or person named, in anticipation they will sit unnoticed and unclaimed on a mailroom shelf for a while. Inside the package: devices that can remotely steal or compromise a company’s digital data.

Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! You’ve been hacked.

While a non-conventional example, the unmarked package trick — called “warshipping” by some — illustrates the lengths to which some cybercriminals will go to gain access to corporate data, with all the trade secrets, financial accounts, passwords, codes and other sensitive information inside.

The rising challenge of cybersecurity for businesses of all types and sizes was examined during a recent meeting of the Tech Council Innovation Network in Madison, where the head of a leading business organization and two seasoned technology consultants offered tips and ideas for how companies can aggressively defend themselves.

Hint: It’s not all about the technology, but also better training, breaking bad digital habits and improving corporate attitudes.