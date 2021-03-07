Tom Still: COVID-19 hibernation is coming to an end: Some thoughts on risk management

Some of us will miss a few aspects of life during COVID-19, an experience which may drive enduring trends.

We’ve gone from complaining about Zoom burnout to recognizing we’re saving time, energy and money by not hustling to physical meetings that may be marginally important.

There’s no substitute for physical meetups in many cases, of course, but COVID may have taught us which ones to resume and which ones can likely stay virtual. A hybrid future is likely.

The economy continues to transform itself in ways hardly imaginable a year ago. Innovative young companies are providing solutions to keep people safe, fed, entertained, informed, well-stocked with essentials and much more.

Some things won’t be missed, at least, by me. Most of them revolve around our inability to assess and manage risks.

On the one end were people who believed wearing a mask was a commie plot and a threat to their personal liberties. Great ... don’t wear a mask, but don’t wonder why there’s no room at the hospital when you get a serious case of coronavirus.

On the other end are those who profess to believe in the “science” surrounding COVID-19 but whose practices tend to shame people who are anything less than manic in their precautions.