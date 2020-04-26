Tom Still: Consumer confidence will bring economy back

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll of 1,057 adults pretty much confirmed that perception when it was released Wednesday. About eight in 10 people surveyed in the poll, which is constructed to mirror the larger population within a 4% error rate, said they support measures requiring Americans to stay mostly in their homes and limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Only 12% of those polled said restrictions where they live go too far. More than twice as many, 26%, said they don’t go far enough. About 61% chose the “Goldilocks” option, describing steps taken by government officials to control the spread of COVID-19 as being just right.

While society may still be only months away from illegal 1920s-style “speakeasies” in wedding barns, the AP poll shows something is lacking before the economy can be fully reopened. That something is consumer confidence.

Businesses can reopen, but it doesn’t mean people will show up to buy things if they think it’s unsafe to do so. A reasonable measure of confidence will be required before people flock back to bars, restaurants or water parks.

One way to restore consumer confidence is through transparent, science-based plans that function much like scorecards, with regular updates people can follow.