Tom Still: Consumer confidence key to reopening businesses

The virus that circled the globe in under six months is not going away simply because a divided Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state’s “safer at home” order. Everyone understands that dangerous medical reality … or should.

Likewise, the economic damage that has ensued since COVID-19 emerged in late fall is also not likely to go away soon, even if some parts of Wisconsin open the doors to businesses faster than others.

The reason for the second point is simple enough: Many people will stay away from bars, restaurants and large gatherings until they feel it’s safe to return.

The question before the Supreme Court was whether state Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm exceeded her authority in issuing the administration’s second emergency order, which was otherwise scheduled to expire May 26. The court’s 4-3 ruling that the order went too far was a legal one, not a referendum on whether COVID-19 had checked out from the planet.

Public opinion polls, both state and national, suggest that most people have supported such orders, even if that enthusiasm waned as the economic malaise deepened. It leaves both policymakers and ordinary people alike asking how, or if, the risks of a renewed outbreak can be balanced against the possibility of an enduring depression.