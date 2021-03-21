Tom Still: Connecting emerging firms and big companies: Advice from a pro

That makes it more important for young companies to get their pitch right the first time to attract the second and third meetings with a corporation.

“Frame it in a story: This is a day in the life of a user,” said Rotter, who encouraged emerging companies to simplify their pitch where possible. Thinking of a one-liner that captures the essence of the company or its product helps, as does quickly explaining what the product allows its users to accomplish.

Believe it or not, Rotter said, some young companies don’t explain their own products effectively during a pitch with a potential partner.

“I have been in the room with C-level executives after a startup presented and (they ask after) … what is it? That is the last thing you want them saying after you leave the room … what is it? It is shocking how many companies miss this,” Rotter said.

Young companies should tie their solution to a business or consumer “problem” to the business goals of the major company with which they are meeting. What is the value of the emerging company’s solution in a dollars-and-cents business sense? What might a corporate pilot study or trial look like? Does the emerging company have what it takes to make a strong partner?