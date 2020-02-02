Tom Still: Changing the Midwest's 'rust belt' myth

Don’t talk to John Austin about the Midwest’s “Rust Belt.” He’ll tell you how that depressing image is fading in very real ways.

Then again, Austin is quick to add, it’s just as fanciful to believe the Midwest of yesteryear will ever come back. Instead of an economy built entirely on silos and smokestacks, a new and more economically diverse Midwest is rising in its place.

That message is central to a just-released report, “A vital Midwest: The path to a new prosperity,” co-authored for the Chicago Council on Global Affairs by Austin, who is director of the Michigan Economic Center, a University of Michigan lecturer and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

The report offers best-practice examples of how cities large and small in the Midwest, which Austin defines as stretching from western Pennsylvania through Minnesota and Iowa, are uniquely adapting to an economy driven by global trends, information technology, health care and more.

Some are doing so by embracing innovation from academic research centers, with Madison being a prominent example in Austin’s report. Other communities are working with different strengths to reinvent themselves, with advanced manufacturing, trade, renewable energy and tourism being among the tools.