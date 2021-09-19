Tom Still: Calling all early stage companies: Conference can help firms connect with investors

It includes featured, five-minute presentations for companies looking to land professional financing rounds.

Companies selected for the track will have other opportunities to interest investors beyond the formal pitch. They include networking receptions, an executive summary published in the investor-only program and an opportunity to exhibit where investors may speak directly to presenting companies. Selected companies will also be invited to participate in a pre-conference practice session with a group of mentors.

Companies or entrepreneurs selected for the Elevator Pitch Olympics will give a 90-second pitch in front of conference attendees and a panel of investors.

The investors will score the presenter on a scale of 1 to 5, focusing on whether the pitch was compelling enough to arrange a follow-up meeting, and will offer immediate feedback.

About 15 companies will be selected for the Elevator Pitch Olympics. In past years, they have been companies just forming, seeking a smaller investment round or planning to do so within the next year. It’s a fast-moving event designed for entrepreneurs who are just starting down the path to company formation — even if they have little more than a good idea.