Tom Still: Business plan contest finalists reflect range of innovation in Wisconsin

From a better way to integrate pockets in women’s sportswear to more effective heart monitoring during surgery, and from one-stop power conversion software to a pick-up compost service, the top 12 in the 2021 Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest represent a deep well of innovation.

Literally … there’s also a finalist who has developed a way to remotely monitor a water well without opening it.

That range of business plans will take center stage June 2-3 at the virtual Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference, where the “Diligent Dozen” — survivors of a contest that began with more than 250 qualified entries in late January — will compete for prizes and, more important, exposure. People can register through the Wisconsin Technology Council to watch the competition.

Organized in categories of advanced manufacturing, business services, information technology and life sciences, the contest is broad enough to attract entries that reflect the extent to which technology has become a staple in almost every industry.