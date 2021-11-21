Tom Still: Black- and brown-owned businesses getting more attention; can it be sustained?

Suddenly, it seems, more people are intrigued by investing in businesses owned or led by people of color.

Maybe it was the George Floyd killing. Or the COVID-19 pandemic and data indicating some populations were hit harder than others. Or maybe it is opportunism driven by a flood of federal dollars into sectors that could attract private money.

I prefer to think it’s more about recognizing business opportunities that were overlooked and underestimated for a long time.

By and large, people who invest money want to make money. They may be great citizens and care about the communities where they live, but they are rarely driven by philanthropy. “Return on investment” — ROI — is still at the top of the list, especially for angel and venture capitalists who regularly risk large amounts of money. Because such investors lose money on seven or eight deals out of 10, they need to make up for it with a few investments that pay off.

More than ever, there are angel and venture capital investors — including corporate investors — willing to place bets on young companies that didn’t get a close look a few years ago. These are often companies led by people of color or women.