Tom Still: 4 ideas to help stimulate the startup economy

For an economy to flourish and constantly refresh itself, new ideas, products and companies must rise to take the place of the old. It’s a phenomenon economists call “creative destruction” and it has driven the American and Wisconsin economies for generations.

Startups and scale-ups push up from below in the economy, creating most net new jobs in the United States as older companies mature, sometimes shedding jobs or shutting down.

The number of year-old or younger U.S. businesses has been tracked by Statistica since 1994, when the total was roughly 570,000. It rose sharply in the late 1990s and early 2000s, beginning to fall again in the late 2000s as the Great Recession took its toll. From a low of 560,000 in 2010, the total has climbed somewhat steadily ever since to 804,000 in 2020.

In Wisconsin, the growth in startups has been less robust, although the survival rate of those young companies is among the nation’s strongest, according to sources such as the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Other organizations have noted emerging startup hubs in Wisconsin. Recent examples include the Brookings Institution, the Chicago Council for Global Affairs and CompTIA, which named the Madison area as one of the 20 most vibrant information technology hubs.