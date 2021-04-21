To meet pandemic challenge, Madison-area retailers cut hours, rearranged stores, boosted web presence

For Natalie and Mike Bass, owners of Zip-Dang at the corner of Monroe and Knickerbocker streets, the store is open for curbside pickup on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and to walk-in traffic during those same hours on Fridays and Saturdays. The dressing rooms have been removed to make way for more in-house production space for Mike’s screen printing equipment. And because the store has limited hours, the retail floor can be used for drying freshly made t-shirts when the store is closed.

Natalie, a seamstress and who founded the company in 2010, has a sewing machine surrounded by piles of fabric in the back of the store, but for nearly four months she was largely focused not on producing her hand-stitched skirts and tops but in making three-layered cotton masks. She made them by the thousands, which paid the rent on the space, located in a building that opened in 2019.

At the same time she was ramping up the store’s e-commerce presence. In the past the website had primarily sold just the clothing made by the couple but now includes a wide range of products from other artisans that had always been on the shelves but not the website, such as jewelry, pottery, chocolates and greeting cards.