Time to nominate the Madison area's 'Top Workplaces'

Madison-area workplaces have changed dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sometimes, the office is now as close as the dining room table or a makeshift home office. Sometimes, it’s physically distanced in another office, floor or cubicle. And sometimes, it’s where it always was, but with a different way of doing business.
It can be on Zoom, over the phone or behind a clear acrylic barrier.
Regardless of where you work, you take with you the culture, ethics, values and benefits that employers instill and provide. Recognizing those stand-out attributes is the driving force behind the Wisconsin State Journal’s Top Workplaces project.
For the third straight year, the newspaper has partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm to identify the Top Workplaces in Dane, Sauk, Rock and Columbia counties.
Here’s your chance to recognize a top-performing workplace by nominating them at topworkplaces.com/madison or by calling 608-234-5446 by Friday, Sept. 18.
“Top Workplaces identifies organizations in the private and public sectors that build a supportive workplace culture, create a shared mission, balance work and personal demands and offer outstanding benefits,” said Chris White, president and publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal.
To be eligible, organizations must have at least 35 employees. Businesses, employees, customers or people in the community can nominate a Top Workplace, which can include businesses, government agencies and non-profit groups.
Once the nominations are in, Energage reaches out to the companies to conduct a free, 24-question survey of employees between August and October. Firms that participate will have access to the complete results. The survey results are then tabulated by Energage to determine the Top Workplaces rankings.
To recognize these high-performing organizations, the rankings will be published in a special newspaper section in early 2021.
The project allows area businesses with a thriving culture to get a community shout-out for their accomplishments, attract and retain employees and boost company morale – all critical factors in these uncertain times. To see last year’s special section, visit bit.ly/workplaces20
