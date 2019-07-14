The Madison area is one of the most prosperous cogs in Wisconsin’s economy and one powerful reason for its success — and its ability to attract and retain skilled employees — is the quality of its workplaces.
Since we spend about a third of our lives in the workplace, the quality of those places is important for the economy, but it’s also vital to the quality of our personal and professional lives.
Now, you have the chance to nominate dynamic, innovative organizations for recognition as one of the area’s Top Workplaces for 2020.
Nominations are accepted online at topworkplaces.com/Madison or by calling 608-234-5446 by Friday, Aug. 9.
To pinpoint the best workplaces in Dane, Sauk and Columbia counties, the Wisconsin State Journal has again partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm.
“We’re seeking workplaces — in the private or public sectors and nonprofits — which are distinguished by their supportive culture, well-articulated mission, dedication to work-life balance and other traits that make them a great place to work and succeed,” said Tom Wiley, State Journal publisher.
To be eligible, firms must have at least 35 employees. Anyone – businesses, employees, customers or those in the community — can nominate a Top Workplace.
After the nominations are in, Energage reaches out to the companies to conduct a free, 24-question survey of employees. Participating firms have access to the complete results. The survey is tabulated by Energage experts to determine the Top Workplaces rankings.
The rankings will be published in a Wisconsin State Journal special section early next year.
In its inaugural year in Madison for the 2019 rankings, Energage analyzed the responses of 11,315 employees to come up with the 27 area organizations named as Top Workplaces.
Participation in the project can highlight company achievements, target problem areas for improvement and boost their business profiles. The recognition accompanying the rankings can also boost organizational morale, help attract new talent and keep current employees.
For an video with more information about participation in the program, visit bit.ly/topworkplaces2020.
Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for 50 major metropolitan newspapers and last year surveyed more than 2.6 million employees at more than 7,500 organizations.