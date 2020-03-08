Thysse acquires Middleton graphics firm

Oregon-based design, printing and manufacturing company Thysse purchased a Middleton-based graphics firm this month.

Thysse acquired Sign Edge to expand its specialty graphics team, which works on promotions such as vehicle wraps, decorative and protective film for glass, wall murals, and three-dimensional logos and lettering, according to a statement from Thysse.

Sign Edge owner Jim Hagen will join Thysse as director of specialty graphics.

“For the past 25 years, I’ve used my experience and expertise to creatively help clients with their brand, always working to offer them more,” Hagen said. “Joining the Varsity Squad at Thysse, I can now offer my clients a far greater spectrum of brand development solutions.”

Hagen was the only employee of Sign Edge, Thysse spokeswoman Brooke Barney said. Thysse has just under 100 employees.

Thysse is building a $10 million facility in Oregon that will become its new headquarters and plans to move into that building in July.

