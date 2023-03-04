A “doyenne” is “a woman who is the most respected or prominent person in a particular field,” and when Heather Wentler saw it as the word of the day on dictionary.com in 2012, she knew it could be the name of the nonprofit organization she was creating.

Wentler texted her friend and business partner, Amy Gannon, and they both agreed. “The universe provided,” Wentler said.

The women went on to found Doyenne, which provides coaching and professional development to women entrepreneurs in the Madison area.

Doyenne is pronounced “doiˈ(y)en” or “dôˈyen.” Wentler said people often ask her how to say it and sometimes tell her they’re too afraid to even try.

“I like that it’s a different word,” Wentler said. “I like that it sets us apart. But I think when a lot of people learn what it is, what the word means, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, yes. This is perfect.’”

Wentler said Doyenne has changed in a lot of ways since Gannon died in a helicopter crash at age 47 along with her 13-year-old daughter in December 2019, while on a family vacation in Hawaii.

“Amy was a big personality, much, much louder than I am,” Wentler said. “And, so not having her as the voice of the organization has changed the organization in some ways.”

But because they built Doyenne together, Gannon’s imprint on the company will last forever, Wentler said.

“We aligned in a lot of ways as to what needs to happen to create actual gender equality and social change within the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” she said. “Not just in Madison, but across the state, across the nation, across the world. And a lot of the work that she was doing outside of Doyenne, outside of her role within Doyenne, was also still in great alignment with making that change happen.”

Doyenne’s website — doyennegroup.org — describes the organization’s mission as mobilizing a community “around economic growth for early-stage, scalable ventures led by women and marginalized gender/s entrepreneurs.”

Wentler, 37, who grew up in Edgerton, has lived in Madison for about 15 years. She went to UW-Whitewater, where she majored in education. She did her student teaching in Madison while her husband, Chris Meyer, finished his graduate studies at UW-Madison. Meyer started and runs Sector67, a nonprofit makerspace on Madison’s East Side.

“The plan was always to move, but instead, we put down roots here,” Wentler said.

Tell me about your early career in education.

So, I started teaching preschool while I was still in college, and then I taught within the Madison School District for about five years, so like eight years total teaching.

What grades did you teach and what subjects?

I primarily did long-term sub positions within the school district, in middle schools. Then I also did special ed at one of the elementary schools.

Which school?

Kennedy Elementary School.

Those are two challenging teaching assignments: long-term subbing and special ed.

There’s a reason I got out of teaching. (Laughs).

How was it that you founded Doyenne? How did that come to be?

So, about a year before we founded Doyenne, I had actually founded my first startup called Fractal and I was getting involved in the Madison entrepreneurial ecosystem and just having a hard time finding other women, women entrepreneurs, to meet and connect with. I was at an event called Startup Weekend that my husband was one of the co-organizers of with Amy ... And we were both talking about how we know that there’s a lot more women entrepreneurs in Madison. Why aren’t they showing up? Why aren’t they being included and being recognized in our ecosystem? And so that was really how Doyenne got started.

And how long did you run Fractal? (Fractal was an educational enrichment program that used hands-on workshop teaching methods to enhance standard classroom learning.)

It launched in 2011 and I ran it until the year Chris got hurt, so five, almost six years ago.

Can you talk about how Chris got hurt?

So, my husband was in a propane tank explosion while they were building the new Sector67. When Chris got hurt and he burned over 40% of his body, I continued within Doyenne and needed to help just take care of him and take care of myself. And so Fractal kind of went on the shelf and then didn’t really do anything. And then when Amy passed, I fully closed down Fractal to solely just work on Doyenne.

And how is Chris doing now?

He’s doing really well. He had to have skin grafting on his arms. And so, we’ll forever be able to see a little bit of that, but he has full mobility and range of motion.

Is there a key thing that you’ve learned so far through your life experiences and career?

Hmm. I trust my gut a lot more than I used to. I think, especially early in your entrepreneurial journey, you’re told to seek out advice or listen to others who have more experience than you. And I agree with that. But if your gut is telling you that something doesn’t feel right or this goes against my beliefs, to really listen and focus in on that and trust it.