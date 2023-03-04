A “doyenne” is “a woman who is the most respected or prominent person in a particular field,” and when Heather Wentler saw it as the word of the day on dictionary.com in 2012, she knew it could be the name of the nonprofit organization she was creating.
Wentler texted her friend and business partner, Amy Gannon, and they both agreed. “The universe provided,” Wentler said.
The women went on to found Doyenne, which provides coaching and professional development to women entrepreneurs in the Madison area.
Doyenne is pronounced “doiˈ(y)en” or “dôˈyen.” Wentler said people often ask her how to say it and sometimes tell her they’re too afraid to even try.
“I like that it’s a different word,” Wentler said. “I like that it sets us apart. But I think when a lot of people learn what it is, what the word means, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, yes. This is perfect.’”
People are also reading…
Wentler said Doyenne has changed in a lot of ways since Gannon died in a helicopter crash at age 47 along with her 13-year-old daughter in December 2019, while on a family vacation in Hawaii.
“Amy was a big personality, much, much louder than I am,” Wentler said. “And, so not having her as the voice of the organization has changed the organization in some ways.”
But because they built Doyenne together, Gannon’s imprint on the company will last forever, Wentler said.
“We aligned in a lot of ways as to what needs to happen to create actual gender equality and social change within the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” she said. “Not just in Madison, but across the state, across the nation, across the world. And a lot of the work that she was doing outside of Doyenne, outside of her role within Doyenne, was also still in great alignment with making that change happen.”
Doyenne’s website — doyennegroup.org — describes the organization’s mission as mobilizing a community “around economic growth for early-stage, scalable ventures led by women and marginalized gender/s entrepreneurs.”
Wentler, 37, who grew up in Edgerton, has lived in Madison for about 15 years. She went to UW-Whitewater, where she majored in education. She did her student teaching in Madison while her husband, Chris Meyer, finished his graduate studies at UW-Madison. Meyer started and runs Sector67, a nonprofit makerspace on Madison’s East Side.
“The plan was always to move, but instead, we put down roots here,” Wentler said.
Tell me about your early career in education.
So, I started teaching preschool while I was still in college, and then I taught within the Madison School District for about five years, so like eight years total teaching.
What grades did you teach and what subjects?
I primarily did long-term sub positions within the school district, in middle schools. Then I also did special ed at one of the elementary schools.
Which school?
Kennedy Elementary School.
Those are two challenging teaching assignments: long-term subbing and special ed.
There’s a reason I got out of teaching. (Laughs).
How was it that you founded Doyenne? How did that come to be?
So, about a year before we founded Doyenne, I had actually founded my first startup called Fractal and I was getting involved in the Madison entrepreneurial ecosystem and just having a hard time finding other women, women entrepreneurs, to meet and connect with. I was at an event called Startup Weekend that my husband was one of the co-organizers of with Amy ... And we were both talking about how we know that there’s a lot more women entrepreneurs in Madison. Why aren’t they showing up? Why aren’t they being included and being recognized in our ecosystem? And so that was really how Doyenne got started.
And how long did you run Fractal? (Fractal was an educational enrichment program that used hands-on workshop teaching methods to enhance standard classroom learning.)
It launched in 2011 and I ran it until the year Chris got hurt, so five, almost six years ago.
Can you talk about how Chris got hurt?
So, my husband was in a propane tank explosion while they were building the new Sector67. When Chris got hurt and he burned over 40% of his body, I continued within Doyenne and needed to help just take care of him and take care of myself. And so Fractal kind of went on the shelf and then didn’t really do anything. And then when Amy passed, I fully closed down Fractal to solely just work on Doyenne.
And how is Chris doing now?
He’s doing really well. He had to have skin grafting on his arms. And so, we’ll forever be able to see a little bit of that, but he has full mobility and range of motion.
Is there a key thing that you’ve learned so far through your life experiences and career?
Hmm. I trust my gut a lot more than I used to. I think, especially early in your entrepreneurial journey, you’re told to seek out advice or listen to others who have more experience than you. And I agree with that. But if your gut is telling you that something doesn’t feel right or this goes against my beliefs, to really listen and focus in on that and trust it.
Know Your Madisonian 2021: Profiles from the Wisconsin State Journal's weekly series
They're your neighbors, co-workers or friends you may not have met yet. And they all have a story to tell.
Lessner started out in the laundromat business when he was about 10 years old helping his dad.
The Madison Police Department's new public information officer Tyler Grigg wants to be timely, open and maybe even a little creative in his new position.
Rowan Childs, 44, wanted to fill her home with books for her own children to enjoy but knew not all children are able to have the same experience.
“I did find my passion," says Sally Zirbel-Donisch, "... it was working with not only students and families but staff and partners in the community."
In 1992, Kathy Kuntz enrolled in UW-Madison, expecting to earn a PhD in history, but it was a temp job as a receptionist at a nonprofit that led her into what would become a career in energy.
Michael Graf has written five screenplays: "Winter of Frozen Dreams," "The Last Indian War," "Throwing Hammers," "Venice of America" and "Picket Charlie," a just-finished environmental action picture tackling climate change.
A poll worker and volunteer interviewer for the Fire Department, Pranee Sheskey says she enjoys being part of making democracy work.
John Adams and Michael Moody founded the nonprofit Catalyst for Change in January 2020 to eliminate human suffering one life at a time by placing human dignity and development at the forefront of poverty, addiction and homelessness.
Harambee Village Doulas is trying to improve infant mortality, maternal health.
For more than two decades, the Droids Attack front man has refurbished games at his business Aftershock Retrogames. Now, he's looking to open an arcade bar.
Tiffany Olson owns 120 plants, a Willy Street greenhouse store and a loving Havanese named Mia.
Know Your Madisonian: Madison Audubon director is in the serious 'joy business' of connecting birds and people
Matt Reetz has spent years studying birds, doing postdoctoral research around the United States, Australia, the Caribbean and southern Chile.
Tony Gomez-Phillips' prairie-inspired planting connects Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture with a garden style that embodies his views of nature and how it interacts with humans.
Since 1962, the McCann family name led efforts to make sure Hilldale shopping center is clean and safe. Now Tom McCann has retired to fish, hunt turkeys and catch Dungeness crabs.
Out Health, run by Dr. Kathy Oriel, is in a former dentist's office on University Avenue.
Ken Fager turned pandemic boredom into a popular public art campaign of 3D-printed miniature state Capitols placed throughout Downtown.
Teresa Holmes became Madison Rotary Club president in July.
Sedric Morris is Madison School District's new director of safety and security. His wife, Yolanda Shelton-Morris, is community resources manager in the city's Community Development Division.
This month, Magney announced he will be departing from the WEC to join VoteRiders, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization with the goal of ensuring that voter ID laws don't prevent qualified citizens from voting.
Omar Anguiano, founder of La Barra 608, cheers on his team and his group's community service mission.
American Family Children's Hospital's first facility dog was trained in Georgia and likes snuggling and Goldfish crackers.