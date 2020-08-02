Thrift stores adapt to new retail world amid COVID-19 pandemic

Continuing their missions

Proceeds from Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin Madison-area stores stay local and provide support services for employment, job coaches for people with disabilities and VITA (Voluntary Income Tax Assistance), and fund three group homes in Dane County.

“When we were closed during the ‘safer at Home’ order, we spent a lot of our efforts and time trying to figure out and be prepared for when we could reopen,” said Vicki Holschuh, president and CEO of Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin. “That was largely because our mission is really all about helping people. It’s about work. It’s about people gaining employment, developing skills so they can really become more economically mobile.”

Agrace provides hospice and palliative care, as well as grief services for the community. Its thrift stores were shut down March 16 to June 3.

Agrace has not seen an increase in the number of people requesting hospice, palliative care, or grief counseling during the pandemic, said Liz Kopling, director of marketing and communications.

“Our palliative care team is doing more advance care planning specifically around potential complications from COVID-19 infection,” Kopling said.