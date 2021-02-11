Threshold gathering place to close; 'COVID really rattled our cages'

Some people didn’t understand Threshold’s model and either suspected her of overcharging, or felt that what she was offering should be free. Threshold’s fees were often compared with those of the Goodman Community Center, which are subsidized due to its nonprofit status.

Livny found herself absorbing a lot of the costs of her programming, because, she said, she wanted everyone to be paid: the performers, cooks, artists and cleaners. She also offered lower rates to people and groups whose programs she wanted to bring to Threshold, but who couldn’t pay. Those included youth groups, environmental groups, grassroots groups and artists.

Even before COVID-19, Livny said it was hard to get people to gather or to commit to an event because so much content is offered online, vying for the leisure time of those who might visit Threshold.

“They would want to wait until the last minute,” she said. “And then maybe they said they were coming on Facebook, but they wouldn’t.”

Livny said it was hard to count on people. “It took a lot of work to get people in the door because there were other options and people were tired, overworked.”