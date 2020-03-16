Three of the largest waterpark resorts in Wisconsin Dells to close amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Wilderness, which sprawls over 600 wooded acres in Wisconsin Dells, has over 1,000 guest rooms, condominiums and cabins and four indoor waterparks, made their announcement Monday at about the same time Gov. Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of 50 or more people. In a statement on its website, the Wilderness said that guests staying Tuesday night will have full use of the resort until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"We have been working closely with local and state Department of Public Health officials and we have been monitoring the CDC’s real-time updates on the status of the COVID-19 virus. More stringent measures for sanitation have been implemented company wide and to date we have had no reported positive cases of COVID-19 among our guests or staff members," the resort wrote. "Despite this information and our efforts to this point, we believe it is in the best interests of our staff, our guests, and our community to temporarily close."

Great Wolf Lodge, with more than 400 rooms and 76,000-square-feet of waterpark attractions in Wisconsin Dells opened in 1997, now has 19 resorts in 13 states. A statement on the company's website said that it had implemented enhanced sanitation measures at its resorts and had reported no virus cases with its guests or employees but chose to close after guidance from state federal and state officials.