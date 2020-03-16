Three of the largest waterpark resorts in Wisconsin Dells to close amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Spring break in Wisconsin Dells is about to become less crowded due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Kalahari Resort and Wilderness Resort, two of the largest waterpark resorts in the country, have announced that they will close Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement comes after Great Wolf Lodge closed all of its resorts throughout the country Sunday afternoon. Kalahari, Wilderness and Great Wolf said they plan to reopen on April 2 but it's unclear if that date can be met.
"As we navigate together through this uncharted territory, we are very thankful for our incredible communities, guests and associates during this uncertain time," Kalahari officials wrote on its website. "We’re optimistic that healthier days are on the horizon."
The Kalahari statement said that there had been no reported positive tests for the virus "within our guest or associate community," but that it was using guidance from state officials that are recommending against large gatherings.
Kalahari, located at the corner of Highway 12 and Interstate 90/94, features a 125,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, an indoor amusement park, has a 215,000-square-foot conference center and more than 1,000 guest rooms. On Sunday it closed its resort in Sandusky, Ohio, and on Tuesday will close its resort in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania.
Wilderness, which sprawls over 600 wooded acres in Wisconsin Dells, has over 1,000 guest rooms, condominiums and cabins and four indoor waterparks, made their announcement Monday at about the same time Gov. Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of 50 or more people. In a statement on its website, the Wilderness said that guests staying Tuesday night will have full use of the resort until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
"We have been working closely with local and state Department of Public Health officials and we have been monitoring the CDC’s real-time updates on the status of the COVID-19 virus. More stringent measures for sanitation have been implemented company wide and to date we have had no reported positive cases of COVID-19 among our guests or staff members," the resort wrote. "Despite this information and our efforts to this point, we believe it is in the best interests of our staff, our guests, and our community to temporarily close."
Great Wolf Lodge, with more than 400 rooms and 76,000-square-feet of waterpark attractions in Wisconsin Dells opened in 1997, now has 19 resorts in 13 states. A statement on the company's website said that it had implemented enhanced sanitation measures at its resorts and had reported no virus cases with its guests or employees but chose to close after guidance from state federal and state officials.
"This is an unprecedented and challenging time," the Madison-based company wrote on its website. "We will continue to stay connected with federal and state health officials to monitor the ongoing situation and provide our guests with additional updates as warranted."
Both Great Wolf, Wilderness and Kalahari said that they would offer full refunds for guests with reservations through April 1. It was not immediately clear if Chula Vista and Mount Olympus, two other large waterpark resorts would remain open but based on the orders by Gov. Evers, it could mean, at the very least, limited crowds in their waterparks.
The Wisconsin Dells area is one of the largest spring break destinations in the Midwest and a region built around year-round tourism. In 2018, direct visitor spending in Wisconsin Dells was $1.21 billion, up 3.7% over 2017. Spending was up nearly 9% in January, February and December of 2018 while overall the industry supported 16,378 jobs. Statewide, direct tourism spending in 2018 increased 4.86% to $13.3 billion, according to a study commissioned by the state Department of Tourism. Numbers for 2019 will be released in May.
The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, in a Facebook post on Friday, said it was "carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation" and was in regular contact with county and state health agencies for information and guidance."
Wisconsin Dells has more than 8,000 guest rooms and 3,200 campsites. Many school districts have closed throughout the Midwest, including in Wisconsin, where all schools have been ordered closed from March 18 to April 6. However, all Dane County schools closed Monday. It's yet to be determined how many will people will choose to travel. Disney World in Orlando, Florida, closed Sunday while many of the largest casinos in Las Vegas, like Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York and Excalibur closed Monday.
Easter is April 12 but with a planned reopening of April 2, the Kalahari, Wilderness and Great Wolf could capture some of the spring break traffic.
"If you are unable to travel, you can still support your favorite Wisconsin Dells business — either by purchasing a gift card to use at a later date or e-commerce," the WDVCB wrote. "Remember Wisconsin Dells is here for you."