Kat Casey, owner of Mala Yoga in Monona, has only within the last few years started speaking out more publicly about her queer identity, even though “all of my adult life I’ve known I am queer.”

Casey has increasingly sought to make her studio that’s been open for nearly a decade a local safe space for the historically marginalized LGBTQ community.

In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, “I felt a calling to use this place as a platform for social justice," said Casey, who runs her business with partner of a year Ziggy Odogun-Williams, who photographs yoga classes and maintains the studio’s social media presence.

“I am so happy, comfortable and loved,” Casey said of having Odogun-Williams as both a significant other and business counterpart. “She’s amazing and phenomenal.”

Once a month, Mala Yoga hosts a free, donation-based queer yoga class. Proceeds go toward the studio’s Allyship Fund, which provides scholarships to yogis looking for reduced membership costs. Mala Yoga would also like to lend its safe space to potential LGBTQ-identifying employees and interns, and the business is connected with a new nonprofit to accomplish just that.

Madison nonprofit Out Professional Engagement Network, or OPEN, which started 14 years ago and offers social and networking opportunities for LGBTQ professionals, has launched the OPEN Foundation. OPEN itself has reached 5,500 people, it said.

The OPEN Foundation, said founder Heidi Duss, aims to help its LGBTQ clients find jobs at “truly inclusive” workplaces like Mala Yoga, as well as offer an online professional resource “hub,” career mentoring and coaching, and access to exclusive job and internship offers, among other things.

It comes as “there’s a lot of people in positions who are making decisions for people” with different gender identities and sexual orientations, Duss said, adding that “a lot of (OPEN’s) community members are fearful of different bills that have passed in other states potentially coming to Wisconsin.

“I can hear it in people’s voices,” said Duss, who identifies as queer herself.

The foundation, currently staffed by 15 volunteers including Duss, also holds a monthly workplace support group for LGBTQ people.

Duss, who works full-time as a program facilitation coordinator at Cornell University, and is a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) consultant through her business, Culturescape Consulting, hopes that as the foundation gets more money through sponsorships and fundraisers, more staff can be paid and clients helped.

The nonprofit will have its ultimate debut in October at OPEN’s annual dinner at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. Visitors will be able to learn more about how they can financially support the OPEN Foundation.

“A lot of employers have good intentions, but they have to start using their voice in a way that makes them uncomfortable,” Duss said. Employers "have to know that it’s OK to make mistakes. It's how you learn from them to make change that’s going to matter in the end.

“The people that make mistakes are the leaders I want to collaborate with.”

From necessity

Duss said the idea for the foundation spawned partly when an OPEN client working in behavioral health told Duss she felt like she was losing patients because of her transgender identity and transition.

“I think there’s a correlation to be made there. When I was doing my own internal research on it, hers was the only photo that didn’t appear on" the workplace's website, Duss said.

That was one of many stories Duss heard, she said, at OPEN networking events and online.

And besides OPEN, there were no local organizations at the time advocating for the LGBTQ community in the workplace and LGBTQ-led businesses, Duss said, noting that the minority group has a higher likelihood of facing poverty than straight and cisgender people.

One in five (22%) LGBTQ adults in the U.S. live in poverty, according to OPEN research, compared with an estimated 16% of straight and cisgender people.

The poverty rates of transgender adults are worse at 29%. Black and Latino transgender adults in particular face poverty rates of 40% and 45%, respectively.

On the horizon

Duss’s ultimate vision for the OPEN Foundation is akin to the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub on the South Side of Madison.

She pictures a brick-and-mortar space where LGBTQ professionals could have access to various supports, from a “name and gender change clinic” to human resources staff who are DEI experts.

“I think she’s going to do it,” said Casey, who started working with Duss for DEI consultation services a few years ago when she wanted to start Mala Yoga’s Allyship Fund. “Anything she puts her mind to, it happens.”

“This is just the beginning.”

Photos: Making candles in Door County for Ukraine relief