This Madison cosmetology school is working to close diversity gaps in the beauty industry

Tanisha Harbert remembers being a young, Chicagoan Black girl whose mother taught her everything there is to know about the hair styles that not only have deep roots in Black culture and history, but a protective purpose.
Such styles include box braids, weaves and wigs, as well as buns, twists and cornrows, she said. Having become mainstream trends in recent decades, the styles are historically meant to shield Black hair from summer moisture and winter cold. Black and brown hair types tend be thicker and curly, making them extra susceptible to damage from the elements, said Harbert, who owns the Chanell Ardor Schools of Beauty and Culture that launched in 2017 on the South Side of Madison.
Not all stylists who work at U.S. salons may have this knowledge as few states have licensure standards that require training on diverse hair types, she explained. Wisconsin is not included in that lot.
And so the school touts itself as the first in Madison have a curriculum and service menu that includes everyone. The business has generated $133,000 in revenue since its launch, and has maintained a full graduation rate – it's Harbert's hope that graduates will go on to start salons of their own.
The school is also the first among five businesses to, as of this winter, graduate from an accelerator program designed to help Black entrepreneurs promote and propel their venture. gBETA Urban League is a free, seven-week program that provides startup founders of color with coaching, as well as connections to investors, mentors and potential customers.
The accelerator formed a year ago as a partnership between Downtown startup promoter gener8tor and the Urban League of Greater Madison, when both organizations others across Dane County saw there was an increasing need in Madison to help minority-led businesses grow. The organizations said they recruited the five businesses from a slew of applications.
It came soon before the Urban League broke ground on its South Side Black Business Hub development, which will eventually house gBETA Urban League and Harbert's school once construction completes in 2023.
The Hub, a $25.3 million project, is to be Madison’s first Black-led enterprise center — an 81,000-square-foot, four-story building at the corner of Park Street and Hughes Place.
“The Black Business Hub accelerator program and our partnership with gener8tor aim to address the racial gaps in access to entrepreneurship that exist in the Madison region and which are among the largest in the country,” said Urban League CEO Ruben L. Anthony in a statement. “I am so inspired by the vision of the five founders who participated in the inaugural gBETA Urban League cohort. This exciting collaboration with gener8tor is leveraging the resources and networks of our two great organizations to further bolster these successful startup companies."
Said racial gaps have historically persisted in the U.S. beauty industry, from makeup and skincare, to hair care brands. The industry tends to favor European beauty ideals instead, Harbert said.
Black consumers are three times more likely to be dissatisfied than non-Black consumers with their options for hair care, skincare and makeup, according to a 2022 report by global consulting business McKinsey and Company.
Worse, Black-owned beauty brands make up only 2.5% of revenue in the U.S. beauty industry, while Black consumers are responsible for 11.1% of total spending. And from what Harbert has observed locally, there aren't many high-profile salons that purposefully service diverse clientele.
"I knew that the problem was something that was rooted in our education system," said Harbert, who moved to Madison when she was 16, gained her cosmetology license in 2006 and opened her own salon in 2008, the school being an extension of that.
Students can get a "well-rounded" education, she said, adding they can study cosmetology, esthetics, manicuring, pedicuring and other services in classes offered both virtually and in-person. What students learn goes beyond basic Wisconsin licensure standards in terms of inclusion, Harbert said.
'All God's timing'
But "it's been a hard road," Harbert said of growing her school. "(Owning and running a business) is very expensive."
The school's last graduating class included just seven students, but Harbert is optimistic that number will soon skyrocket. That's because the school has just within the last few months secured state funding to help cover low-income students who wish to enroll in programming.
The gBETA Urban League program has also assisted the school as it expands.
"I received an email for gBETA," Harbert said of how she came to know about the accelerator. "I was interested but it was not a good time for me. Then it came around again. I thought 'I gotta do it this time.'"
"I needed training," she added." I knew I had to give (the program) all I had. I made so many connections and it feels like a weight has been lifted off of me. Before, I didn't have access to mentors and other business professionals."
Of the eventual move into the Hub, Harbert said it was "all God's timing" that the city went through with the development project.
The new Chanell Ardor Schools space will include more room for students to study, as well as an expanded esthetics program, Harbert said, adding that the rest of the details are still being finalized.
Other program graduates
Four other minority-led businesses benefitted greatly from the gBETA Urban League program, they say.
All said they, like Harbert, had the chance to form new connections and further crystalize their business plans.
Florclaire Group formulates and produces Moroccan argan oil beauty products. The company said it has generated over $1.2 million in sales since it launched in 2019. Its founder, Richard Muma, originally hails from Zambia.
Speak.Studio is app that allows users to make podcasts, from which they can profit. The startup has generated $60,000 from podcast production for major brands like Disney and Meta, said CEO Matt Boatright-Simon.
Yam Education allows instructors to create, launch, market and sell online courses to students in Africa. The business has a partnership with Madison Area Technical College for that purpose, said founding CEO Ousmane Kabre, who himself is African. Since its launch in November 2021,Yam has acquired over 1,300 users and $500,000 in revenue.
Kosa Ayurveda, located inside the East Side's Garver Feed Mill development, is a spa that provides services based on ancient Indian healing practices, said founder Shilpa Sankaran. The spa has a "growing community" of almost 4,000 customers and gains about 250 customers a month.
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2022 stories
"The storm will abate, and the sun will rise again."
That was a quote I read recently. It's was written by a renowned psychiatrist who actually practices locally.
It's hard not to get caught in the throes of all the headlines and wonder what the world is coming to. Even for me – an anxious and introverted pessimist-who-is-secretly-an-optimist with high hopes that, while the world may seem bleak at times, things will eventually get better.
There are still pockets of joy even in the deepest pits of fire.
I never envisioned that my journalism career would entail weathering an ongoing pandemic whose affects are likely to be felt for decades to come. For one story this year, I drove for miles as cars lined up outside a pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 test amid a shortage caused by the omicron variant.
Eventually, that shortage eased. And more is now known about the once mystery virus that had everyone fearing an apocalypse was imminent.
Soon after, with a colleague and friend, we highlighted the problems plaguing Wisconsin's childcare industry as exacerbated by pandemic.
Since then, various organizations have sought ways to better support parents and providers with more work to be done. Sometimes, it takes work to make things better.
I covered the city of Madison's effort to better support businesses owned by people of color last spring. I recall one of my sources texting to tell me I had created "art" once the story published. Efforts continue.
Additionally, I wrote about how a local uptick in unionization rates (that's continuing by the way) was reflective of a national trend, and how the Dane County employers were jumping on the bandwagon to support workers with children despite no federal guidelines for doing so.
There are still no federal guidelines in December 2022, but the story did inspire a well-written column by the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board.
Solving some problems may have to start with new knowledge and awareness, just like storms always start with lightning, and then cracks of thunder.
The clouds always pass with time. And the sun comes out again.
That's my personal theme for 2022. Enjoy the below collection.
