'This is our city too': Progress Center for Black Women moves to Capitol Square

But with her lease set to end this month, Madison began looking for downtown options, and when she found a space nearly twice the size for only about $250 more each month, she seized the chance.

In an interview from the new office, she said being downtown will help the Progress Center form partnerships with local businesses and would put the Center closer to many current clients, including those who work for or attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. At more than 1,400 square feet, the new spot also provides the space needed for the leadership, entrepreneurship and financial health classes Madison plans to offer a few times each week starting in fall.

But the move is about more than logistics. Just as she first founded the organization to provide a Black-owned co-working and support center where Black women felt a sense of ownership — a place where they don’t have to ask permission to use a table and don’t fear being asked to leave if their babies cry — she’s excited to help Black women claim their place at the city’s center.