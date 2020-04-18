Things were looking up for dairy farmers, then COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global economy

“I'm hoping this isn't a new normal,” Tina Hinchley said. “But I'm skeptical about how things will bounce back after this."

Egregious timing

Their pandemic-induced financial woes build on a half-decade of economic difficulties for farmers, and come at a point when things were starting to look up, according to Paul Mitchell, director of the Renk Agribusiness Institute and a faculty member at UW-Madison.

Mitchell said there “was a sense of optimism” in the agriculture industry at the beginning of 2020. Dairy industry prices were looking better than they had in recent years and exports, like the soybeans that are grown on farms across Wisconsin, were recovering on the global market.

“We had about four or five good months there for the farmers, and this was looking to be an up year finally after about four straight years of flat and low milk prices, but it’s going to be a terrible year for milk prices here. We’re going to see milk prices down as low as we saw in 2009 after the financial crisis caused a recession,” said John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.