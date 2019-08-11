If you know an organization that cultivates a great place to work – a place with supportive managers and a rewarding, flexible and collaborative culture – there is still time to nominate it as a Top Workplace for 2020.
The deadline for nominations of workplaces in Dane, Sauk and Columbia counties has been extended to Sept. 13. To nominate a private- or public-sector organization, visit www.topworkplaces.com/madison or call 608-234-5446.
The effort to identify Top Workplaces is part of a partnership between the Wisconsin State Journal and Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm.
Here’s how Top Workplaces works:
To be eligible, firms must have at least 35 employees in the Madison area. Any type of employer can be nominated for recognition, ranging from start-ups to publicly traded firms, non-profits and government entities. The nominations can come from employees, customers or people in the community.
Energage then reaches out to the firms to conduct a free, simple 24-question employee survey. Companies will have access to the complete results. Energage experts use the survey results to tabulate the Top Workplaces rankings.
The results will be published in a special section in the Wisconsin State Journal early next year, providing public recognition that can help in retaining and attracting talented employees.
Companies that finished highly in the State Journal’s inaugural 2019 Top Workplaces rankings know the benefits of participating. Steve Peotter, president and CEO of Oregon Community Bank, says the recognition was valued.
“Being named a Top Workplace in 2019 was a notable achievement for Oregon Community Bank,” Peotter said. “We recognize and reward colleagues who understand that our No. 1 job is serving clients. It is exciting to be part of an organization that is successful and growing. … As we continue to grow and evolve, we get input from our folks to guide some of the strategic decisions we make.”
In its inaugural year in Madison for the 2019 rankings, Energage analyzed the responses of 11,315 employees to come up with the 27 area organizations named as Top Workplaces.
Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for 50 major metropolitan newspapers, and last year surveyed more than 2.6 million employees at more than 7,500 organizations.