Some commutes are better than others.
Some are a dreary slog. But when you love where you work, have supportive bosses, a rewarding, flexible and collaborative culture and creative leaders and co-workers – it can make the drive a breeze.
If you have that easy commute, now is your chance to have your workplace recognized as one of south-central Wisconsin’s best by nominating your employer as a Top Workplace in Dane, Sauk and Columbia counties.
The program to identify Top Workplaces is based on a partnership between the Wisconsin State Journal and the Exton, Pa.-based research firm Energage. Interest in the program has resulted in extending the nomination period until Sept. 14.
To be eligible, firms must have at least 35 employees. Nominations can come from businesses, employees, customers or people in the community. To nominate a business, visit topworkplaces.com/madison or call 608-234-5446.
Any type of employer can be nominated. Nominees can range from start-ups to publicly-traded firms to manufacturers to non-profits, hospitals and government entities.
The voluntary, free program will calculate rankings based on employee feedback at participating organizations. Firms will be recognized and ranked in size categories for small, mid-sized and large companies.
Once nominations are in, Energage – an employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm – will reach out to the companies and conduct a short, 24-question written survey of employees. Its experts will tabulate the results to determine the Top Workplaces rankings. Every participating organization will receive a free overview of the survey results.
Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for 50 media partners nationwide and surveyed 2.5 million employees at more than 6,000 organizations in 2017.
Participation allows companies to be publicly recognized for being a Top Workplace, to validate achievements, reveal problems and set a baseline for goals. It can also help firms to attract and retain top talent, boost organizational morale and elevate their business profiles.
Company rankings and profiles of some of the Top Workplaces will be published in a Wisconsin State Journal special section in early 2019.