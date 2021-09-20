There’s still time to nominate the area’s Top Workplaces

If you’ve been dragging your feet in nominating an excellent Madison-area employer as one of the Wisconsin State Journal’s Top Workplaces for 2022, there’s good news — you just got more time.

The deadline for nominating extraordinary employers in Dane, Sauk, Columbia and Rock counties has been extended until Oct. 29.

For the fourth straight year, the State Journal has partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm to identify and recognize top-performing workplaces.

Nominations of public- and private-sector organizations that have created outstanding cultures, ethics, values and benefits can be made at topworkplaces.com/Madison or by calling 608-234-5446.

To be eligible, firms must have at least 35 Madison-area employees and any employer can be nominated, from start-ups and nonprofits to publicly traded firms and government entities. Nominations can come from companies and organizations, employees, customers or people in the community.

Once the nominations are in, Energage reaches out to the organizations to conduct a free, simple 24-question employee survey. Energage then uses the survey results to tabulate the Top Workplaces rankings.