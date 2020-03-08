'There's something magic': New arcades opening in Madison amid strong gaming culture

Walking into Rossi’s is like taking a step back in time. Parisi created an atmosphere at the restaurant and arcade straight from his childhood, with signed posters of famous actors.

“Not to toot my own horn, but the Rossi’s vibe trumps,” Parisi said.

To Parisi at Rossi’s Pizza, it makes sense that arcades are gaining popularity again — playing Galaga surrounded by other gamers is inherently more fun than playing alone on a console at home. And he can tell that even the kids these days are having more fun in the arcade room than they would have on their parents’ iPad or cell phone.

“When they’re done playing those games, they don’t run around screaming, ‘That was the best thing in the world,’” Parisi said.

‘Something magic’

Similar to Geeks Mania, NerdHaven Arcade — owned by Adam Wood and John Karalis, who both used to be affiliated with Geeks Mania — will have all but its pinball machines open to play with the purchase of an entry ticket. The pinball machines, which are in a room at the entrance of the arcade, will be set to coin operation.