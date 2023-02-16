Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2022 stories

"The storm will abate, and the sun will rise again."

That was a quote I read recently. It's was written by a renowned psychiatrist who actually practices locally.

It's hard not to get caught in the throes of all the headlines and wonder what the world is coming to. Even for me – an anxious and introverted pessimist-who-is-secretly-an-optimist with high hopes that, while the world may seem bleak at times, things will eventually get better.

There are still pockets of joy even in the deepest pits of fire.

I never envisioned that my journalism career would entail weathering an ongoing pandemic whose affects are likely to be felt for decades to come. For one story this year, I drove for miles as cars lined up outside a pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 test amid a shortage caused by the omicron variant.

Eventually, that shortage eased. And more is now known about the once mystery virus that had everyone fearing an apocalypse was imminent.

Soon after, with a colleague and friend, we highlighted the problems plaguing Wisconsin's childcare industry as exacerbated by pandemic.

Since then, various organizations have sought ways to better support parents and providers with more work to be done. Sometimes, it takes work to make things better.

I covered the city of Madison's effort to better support businesses owned by people of color last spring. I recall one of my sources texting to tell me I had created "art" once the story published. Efforts continue.

Additionally, I wrote about how a local uptick in unionization rates (that's continuing by the way) was reflective of a national trend, and how the Dane County employers were jumping on the bandwagon to support workers with children despite no federal guidelines for doing so.

There are still no federal guidelines in December 2022, but the story did inspire a well-written column by the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board.

Solving some problems may have to start with new knowledge and awareness, just like storms always start with lightning, and then cracks of thunder.

The clouds always pass with time. And the sun comes out again.

That's my personal theme for 2022. Enjoy the below collection.