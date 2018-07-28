Five local startups are headed for the Pressure Chamber, a pitch contest held by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce.
The competitors are:
- AmebaGone, with a new type of bacteria-fighting technology, for use in plants, animals and people.
- Breathe for Change, wellness training for teachers.
- DataChat, analyzes data using artificial intelligence.
- GymDandy, schedules sports activity venues online.
- LUM, or Live Undiscovered Music, lets new musicians circulate their work through social media.
The five will make presentations on Aug. 16 before a panel of investors, business leaders and a live audience, and the winner will get a trip to California to meet with Silicon Valley investment firms.
Pressure Chamber is a highlight of the Chamber’s neXXpo program, a networking event that is part of the tech-driven Forward Fest.