Rachel Robinson, left, and Emily Purdom, co-founders of DotCom Therapy, grab hold of the "golden suitcase," their ticket to a trip to California to meet West Coast investors, after winning the 2017 Pressure Chamber, the pitch contest presented by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce. 

 JUDY NEWMAN, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Five local startups are headed for the Pressure Chamber, a pitch contest held by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce.

The competitors are:

  • AmebaGone, with a new type of bacteria-fighting technology, for use in plants, animals and people.
  • Breathe for Change, wellness training for teachers.
  • DataChat, analyzes data using artificial intelligence.
  • GymDandy, schedules sports activity venues online.
  • LUM, or Live Undiscovered Music, lets new musicians circulate their work through social media.

The five will make presentations on Aug. 16 before a panel of investors, business leaders and a live audience, and the winner will get a trip to California to meet with Silicon Valley investment firms.

Pressure Chamber is a highlight of the Chamber’s neXXpo program, a networking event that is part of the tech-driven Forward Fest.

Judy Newman is a business reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

