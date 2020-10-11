The lighthouses and range lights of Door County

Baileys Harbor Range Lights

The range lights, one of which looks like a schoolhouse, helped guide boats to the safety of Baileys Harbor between 1869 and 1969. When the upper and lower lights were parallel to each other, sailors knew they were in safe water. The lights were replaced with a directional light atop a 31-foot tower on the shore. In 1993, the Ridges Sanctuary restored both range lights, which can be viewed up close within the sanctuary.

Eagle Bluff Lighthouse

Located in Peninsula State Park, it was built in 1868 and manned until 1926, when the navigational mechanism was automated.

Cana Island Light Station

Located on the north end of Baileys Harbor off narrow and rustic Cana Island Road, this lighthouse is perhaps the most iconic and photographed of all Door County lighthouses. It was established in 1869 and automated in 1944.

Chambers Island Lighthouse

Located on Chambers Island, northwest of Fish Creek, the lighthouse was established in 1868 and automated in 1961.

Pilot Island Lighthouse