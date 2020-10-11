The lighthouses and range lights of Door County

Sherwood Point Lighthouse
The last manned lighthouse on the Great Lakes, it was established in 1883 and automated in 1983. It is only open to the public during the annual Lighthouse Walk in June.
Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal North Pierhead Light
The structure, built in 1882, recently received a fresh coat of red paint and is located at the U.S. Coast Guard station on the Lake Michigan end of the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal. The lower-level break wall allows visitors to get up close to the light. Waves, however, can make for a wet walk, which is why there is an elevated walkway for maintenance workers but not for the public.
Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal Light
The Canal Station Light Tower, located on the northern bank of the entrance to the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal, was built in 1899 and automated in 1972.
Old Baileys Harbor Lighthouse
(Bird Cage)
This lighthouse was built on an island near Baileys Harbor in 1852 and removed from service in 1869 when the Baileys Harbor Range Lights were built. This lighthouse is known for its unique bird cage lantern room. The property is now privately owned.
Baileys Harbor Range Lights
The range lights, one of which looks like a schoolhouse, helped guide boats to the safety of Baileys Harbor between 1869 and 1969. When the upper and lower lights were parallel to each other, sailors knew they were in safe water. The lights were replaced with a directional light atop a 31-foot tower on the shore. In 1993, the Ridges Sanctuary restored both range lights, which can be viewed up close within the sanctuary.
Eagle Bluff Lighthouse
Located in Peninsula State Park, it was built in 1868 and manned until 1926, when the navigational mechanism was automated.
Cana Island Light Station
Located on the north end of Baileys Harbor off narrow and rustic Cana Island Road, this lighthouse is perhaps the most iconic and photographed of all Door County lighthouses. It was established in 1869 and automated in 1944.
Chambers Island Lighthouse
Located on Chambers Island, northwest of Fish Creek, the lighthouse was established in 1868 and automated in 1961.
Pilot Island Lighthouse
Built of Cream City brick in 1858 and automated in 1962, this lighthouse was ordered constructed by President Buchanan after ship captains complained the light built on Plum Island in 1848 was too far west. The 3.7 acre property, owned by the Coast Guard is a sanctuary for nesting double–crested cormorants, herons, great egrets, gulls and white pelicans and is off limits to visitors.
Plum Island Range Lights
On the southwest side of the island, located between Washington Island and the tip of the peninsula, are the keepers quarters, a fog signal building and a pair of range lights that since 1897 have guided sailors through the Death’s Door Passage, one of the most treacherous spots on the Great Lakes. A multi-year, $7 million restoration project on the facilities was undertaken in 2008 by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Friends of Plum & Pilot Islands.
Pottawatomie Lighthouse
Located on the north end of Rock Island State Park, this lighthouse was initially built in 1836, making it the first established in Door County. It was rebuilt in 1858 and automated in 1956, and is no longer active.
— Barry Adams, Wisconsin State Journal
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.