CBD: Who is responsible?

Generally speaking, the federal Food and Drug Administration is responsible for regulating drugs and dietary supplements, as well as foods produced in one state and sold in another. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is responsible for regulating food produced and sold in Wisconsin.

If foods sold across state lines contain CBD, they are illegal under federal law because, according to DATCP, the "FDA does not currently allow food or food ingredients containing added CBD to be sold between states because it is currently investigating CBD as a drug," and "any substance that is being investigated as a drug cannot be added to a food."

CBD-infused foods that are entirely or mostly produced in Wisconsin, however, are legal to sell in Wisconsin. Specifically, the CBD has to have been produced in Wisconsin from legally grown hemp -- grown in Wisconsin or other states where it is legal -- and foods made with it can only be sold in Wisconsin.

In addition to DATCP's long-standing regulation of the state's food industry, it also conducts testing of plants grown by licensed hemp growers to ensure that they contain no more than .3% THC, the chemical in marijuana that gets users high.

CBD-based products marketed as drugs or supplements are, technically at least, illegal under federal law. So are CBD-infused pet treats or food.

The legal status of CBD-infused products that don't easily fall into these categories can be murky. Vapes and tinctures marketed as having health benefits, for example, could be construed under federal law as unapproved drugs and therefore illegal.