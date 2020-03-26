You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Edgewater hotel lays off or reduces hours of 200 employees as pandemic continues
0 comments
top story

The Edgewater hotel lays off or reduces hours of 200 employees as pandemic continues

Edgewater aerial view, 2018

Aerial view of The Edgewater hotel in Madison, summer 2018.

 PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL

The Edgewater hotel laid off or reduced the hours of just more than 200 employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep people in their homes and distanced from each other.

Desk clerks, housekeepers, restaurant servers and several other positions are among those laid off from The Edgewater, according to the state Department of Workforce Development, as the state's tourism all but shuts down to slow the spread of the disease.

The Edgewater expects the layoffs to be temporary, human resources manager Mike Tonsfeldt wrote in the layoff notice to the department.

"Given this quickly changing pandemic and its impact on business operations, it is not known when staff will be brought back to work from this mass layoff and when their hours will return to their previous schedule and rate," Tonsfeldt said.

The layoffs began March 18, and The Edgewater expects them to be completed by April 1, according to the notice.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics