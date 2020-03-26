The Edgewater hotel lays off or reduces hours of 200 employees as pandemic continues

The Edgewater hotel laid off or reduced the hours of just more than 200 employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep people in their homes and distanced from each other.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Desk clerks, housekeepers, restaurant servers and several other positions are among those laid off from The Edgewater, according to the state Department of Workforce Development, as the state's tourism all but shuts down to slow the spread of the disease.

The Edgewater expects the layoffs to be temporary, human resources manager Mike Tonsfeldt wrote in the layoff notice to the department.

"Given this quickly changing pandemic and its impact on business operations, it is not known when staff will be brought back to work from this mass layoff and when their hours will return to their previous schedule and rate," Tonsfeldt said.

The layoffs began March 18, and The Edgewater expects them to be completed by April 1, according to the notice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.