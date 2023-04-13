The spice blends from this Near East Side company can include multiple different ingredients sourced from countries from around the world.

Take Antica, for example. It's made with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves and is designed to reflect the flavor profile of a northern Italian ragu, a Toulouse sausage, an American pumpkin pie or Parisian pate.

The Oaxaca is a blend of chili peppers, onions, raw cocoa, Mexican oregano and tomato and is inspired from the southern Mexico city's central market. It's best used on braised chicken, rice, portobello mushrooms or enchiladas, tacos, chili and quesadillas.

And for those with a more blaze orange pallet, there's Deer Camp, a sea salt fused with ginger, licorice root and Szechuan peppercorns. And yes, it's designed to season venison but also roast duck, salmon and trout.

But with The Deliciouser offering up more than 30 products blended by hand in small batches, their uses can, at times, be somewhat intimidating.

That's why the founders of the three-year-old company have opened a tasting room and kitchen studio at 913 E. Main Street. This is where food and The Delicisiouser blends meet and customers can watch and ask questions as chef Patrick O'Halloran shares his more than three-decade passion for cooking.

"We want to teach people and educate them, that's a huge part of our business model," said O'Halloran, the former co-owner and chef at Lombardino's. "We decided that instead of having things like oregano, fennel seeds and cinnamon, we would come up with blends so we could take our experience, bottle it and help you be a better cook in your own home."

O'Halloran, who also owned two Tipsy Cow locations, is joined in the Deliciouser venture by his wife, Shelly Oyamada, and his ex-wife, Marcia Castro, who remains co-owner of the Old Fashioned Tavern & Restaurant that she helped found in 2005 along with O'Halloran and Tami Lax.

The Deliciouser spice blends are being mixed in a basement work space at Bunky's Catering on Atwood Avenue. But come May 1 p,roduction will move to a 1,500-square-foot space across the hall from The Deliciouser kitchen and tasting room in the Main Street Industries building at the corner of East Main and South Brearly streets. The facility is home to other food and drink companies like Origin Breads, Old Sugar Distillery, Giant Jones Brewing and Quince & Apple.

The Deliciouser not only becomes another addition to the incubator but the new space will provide more production space an office for the company's 10 employees, that includes Anne Oyamada, Shelly's daughter in-law.

The expansion, which moves the office out of the kitchen studio, comes at the same time the company is ramping up its food events that include cooking classes, Thursday night tastings focused around drinks, and grazing dinners with themes like Cinco de Mayo and Wisconsin's supper club scene.

"We'll be able to do more hands on cooking classes and just spread out a little bit more," said Castro said. "When we do grazing events and tasting events, these tables can be full so it's nice to spread out a little bit."

The kitchen studio, which is also being used for private events, can hold 49 people. Some sit at the chef's bar overlooking the gas range while others are seated at tables with a view via a flat screen television that provides three different angels of the cooking area. The set up is also designed to provide content to The Deliciouser YouTube channel, Instagram and Facebook pages. The room includes a walk-up bar and shelving that rims the room and holds jars of spices and complimentary products from other companies.

The Deliciouser products can also be purchased at area retailers like Brenann's, Metcalfe Market, Orange Tree Imports, Jennifer Street Market, Wisconsin Cutlery in Shorewood Hills, the Regal Find in Middleton and Fraboni's in Monona. About 60% of The Deliciouser sales are from brick-and-mortar retail while about 40% come from the company's website and corporate gift accounts.

Stepping into the kitchen studio space provides a sensory experience where spice blends can be smelled and tasted amid an atmosphere that reflects the worldly nature of the products. There's a large map of the world, vintage suitcases with stickers and bottles of imported olive oil and cans of Italian tomatoes that further immerses visitors into the experience. The goal is to source raw spices ethically, paying fair trade prices.

Adding to that vibe is O'Halloran's love of travel which influences his cooking. He and Shelly Oyamada recently spent time in Lisbon, Portugal, that in the late 1400s was considered the spice capital of the world.

"The main square of Lisbon, the cathedrals, so many of the places there were built on the taxes from the spice trade. They were a huge player and there was a real race to get around the horn of Africa and get to India and get to the Indonesian islands," said O'Halloran, who stayed in a hotel dubbed the Spice Merchant's Palace. "And as we grow the we want to go to Indonesia, go to India and go right to the source and try to source as closely as possible."

O'Hallran, 55, grew up on Milwaukee's south side and met Castro when they both worked at an upscale catering company. They ultimately married and in 1998 moved to Madison where they started their own catering company before diving into the restaurant industry. They were married for 13 years but after divorcing remained close and now work side by side each day along with Shelly Oyamada who has been married to O'Halloran for the past five years.

"It's a non-issue," Castro said of working with her ex and his new wife. "This should be normal. People need to let go. Some things just don't always work out the way you think they will."

"They've been divorced for many, many years and obviously they had a great history in business together and did great with that," Oyamada said. "They're both great parents."

So when COVID-19 brought people back to their kitchens and closed restaurants, the trio began cooking together in their homes. That quickly led to creating spice blends out of O'Halloran and Oymada's house, which they have since sold to help finance The Deliciouser.

"We thought we would start this in a spare room in our house and it just quickly grew," O'Halloran said. "This is a different ball game but it's a way to connect with people."

Spices come in jars that are short enough to fit into a standard kitchen drawer. Each jar also comes with a label colored coded to each blend and which is affixed to both the tops and sides of each 1.5 ounce container that has a mouth wide enough to insert a tablespoon. Besides blends of spices the offerings also include peppercorns, chili flakes, and assortments of salt.

On a visit last week to the studio kitchen, O'Halloran was busy creating dishes like soft scrambled eggs with sea salt over steamed asparagus and another with spring vegetables with slices of pork tenderloin seasoned with the company's Siena Seasoned Salt, a blend of sea salt, smoked paprika and wild fennel pollen.

"The whole idea that kind of sets us apart from another spice shop (like Penzeys Spices) is that we want to teach people how to use the spices," said Shelly Oyamada. "We want them to make Deliciouser food at home."