Customers of Terese Zache Boutique have just a few weeks left to shop at the store before it closes its doors for good in December.
Owner Terese Zache said she plans to retire at the end of the year after 40 years in the fashion business and 16 years of running the boutique.
The boutique, 7313 West Towne Way, will close around Christmastime, Zache said. The closing sale, which has already begun, will continue until all items are sold.
Zache, 63, said the store is doing well financially, but between the cultural shift toward online shopping and her desire to spend more time with her family, including five grandchildren, she decided it was time to retire.
“We’re closing it the way we want to close it,” Zache said. “I’ve enjoyed what I’ve done. I’ve been fortunate.”
The boutique’s five-year lease expired in August, Zache said, but instead of renewing for another five years, she said she asked to extend the lease through the fall, which she said is her favorite season for the shop.
The store first opened in 2003 at Greenway Station in Middleton before moving to Hilldale Mall shortly after. It moved to the current location near West Towne Mall five years ago.
“It’s been a good run, and we’re going to miss our customers,” Zache said.
A Madison native, Zache studied fashion at both UW-Madison and the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. In 1981, she opened Terese Zache Designs, where she designed and constructed more than 1,500 original pieces before opening the boutique.