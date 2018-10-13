Zendesk, the publicly-traded San Francisco software company that has established a bustling secondary location in Madison, unveiled new offices on the Capitol Square for its rapidly growing workforce on Friday.
The 60,000 square-foot space that spans three floors of 25 W. Main St. will host the company’s current force of 300 workers, with the potential to tack on an extra hundred if necessary. When Zendesk first moved into a basement in the U.S. Bank Plaza in 2014, it had five remote employees.
The company celebrated the public opening of its new home, a sleek and minimalistic three-story hub at 25 West Main St., with an indoor tailgate party Friday. Among the guests was Zendesk's CEO Mikkel Svane, who made his entrance by bursting through a company banner along with a Bucky Badger mascot, skipping around the room full of employees and Madison business leaders as a DJ blasted “Jump Around.”
"(You’ve) been growing faster than a lot of our other offices," Svane said in a speech afterwards. "And we have room to grow here."
The new offices are the base of a “Midwest regional hub” the company recently announced, corresponding with plans to build more operational capacity and create 136 new jobs. To provide incentives to that plan, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. authorized $800,000 in job-creation tax credits that the company could potentially claim over the next three years.
The new offices reflect current trends in tech workspace design, rich in amenities from yoga rooms to cafeterias, alcoves bedecked with couches, booths and armchairs for those who want to work away from their desk, and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide natural lighting and sweeping views of downtown Madison.
The company’s workplace operations manager Jilian Elliot said that all of Zendesk’s locations, from its Silicon Valley headquarters to its Madison location, embrace the Danish design philosophy of hygge, which emphasizes coziness and togetherness.
However, she also noted that the space has its own local flair. Each floor, for example, has its own “ice shanty” — a cozy gazebo or igloo-like structure for people to gather for meetings, inspired by the ice fishing shelters that dot the lakes in wintertime.
“They still .. have a local vibe to it, but they also have an overarching Zendesk feel,” said Elliot.
'"It's set up not just to be a workplace, but also a place where we host our customers...and show them what we're about,” said Matt Hicks, a vice president of the company.
Hicks said the expansion came at a $12.7 million cost, a number he said reflected construction and the overall cost of the expansion.
The opening corresponded with another Zendesk announcement: The company would ask all of its 3,000 employees to commit to six hours of volunteer service. Elliot said that they would be directing their employees to places like the Madison Public Library, the Madison's Children Museum and the YWCA to fulfill their hours.