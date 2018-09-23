Between 1981 and 1987, emergency rooms in Barcelona experienced more than two dozen days when visits for asthma increased significantly. In total, the events sent more than 1,100 people to the hospital and, tragically, resulted in 20 deaths.
It took eight years for experts to identify the culprit: massive clouds of soybean dust caused by a lack of proper filters on harbor silos. Until then, soybean dust had never been identified as an allergen. People had no idea it could cause asthma attacks, so they weren’t looking for it.
When I heard about this mystery, I was working as a disease detective at the CDC, trying to better understand the causes and potential interventions for chronic respiratory disease. The Barcelona outbreaks gave me the idea for Propeller Health. If we could somehow monitor medication usage and symptoms, we could avoid these tragedies, uncover new clues about asthma and help people mitigate exposures and improve their life with the disease.
Shortly after, I moved to Madison for a research position at the University of Wisconsin and started working on the technology to make this possible. By 2010, we had established the company and begun to build the first commercial version. Today, Propeller Health’s mission is simple: to improve people’s health by connecting the world’s medicines.
Our digital medicine platform helps patients manage diseases like asthma and COPD by delivering concrete insights on symptoms, triggers and medication use. Patients connect their inhalers to a small sensor, which is paired with a mobile app. Through the Propeller platform, patients receive reminders to take their medication, forecasts on asthma conditions and tips for reducing symptoms. Propeller can even reveal a patient’s most common environmental triggers, helping them avoid flare-ups. And with the patient’s consent, the platform can communicate to the patient’s physician to show how the patient is doing between appointments.
We believe that personal, proactive and preventive health care is the future of medicine. Soon, doctors will have a choice to prescribe traditional, analog medicines or digital medicines. In a world where almost every experience has a digital side, people are already impatient for medicines that are easier to use, that provide feedback to physicians about their effectiveness and that support individuals in the day-to-day management of diseases.
We’ve made huge strides in bringing Propeller to thousands of patients across 16 countries. Through 65 commercial programs with payers, provider networks, PBMs and pharmaceutical companies, people are gaining access to Propeller and the future of respiratory care. We’ve also partnered with cities such as Louisville, Kentucky, to understand how data can be woven into environmental policy and public health practices.
Long-term, we expect that data from digital medicines can help prevent outbreaks like the ones in Barcelona. The next step is ensuring that every stakeholder – from patients and caregivers to physicians and pharmaceutical executives – understands how digital medicines can reshape the experience, care and treatment of chronic disease.
There is a lot of work to be done, but we couldn’t be more excited to usher that change into existence.